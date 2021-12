According to fire officials the fire started on the second floor of the hotel, the cause is under investigation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Overnight the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at the Grand Hotel in downtown Buffalo.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the second floor of the hotel located at 120 Church Street. Multiple crews arrived on the scene just after 1 o'clock Thursday morning.

Damage is estimated at $3 million dollars and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.