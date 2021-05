Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters are currently at the scene of a three-alarm fire on Normal Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, the fire broke out Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Normal Avenue.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story. 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.