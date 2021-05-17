2 Buffalo firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire on Fulton Street

Two firefighters were taken to ECMC Monday afternoon to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A two-alarm fire broke out Monday afternoon on Fulton Street in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo firefighters were called to 672 Fulton Street just before 2 p.m., and were still at the scene after 5 p.m. The fire also caused exposure damage to a nearby residence.

Fire officials say two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says the American Red Cross is assisting four adults and five children.