ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Firefighters in Newstead say a power line that came down on a wood patio destroyed three trailers at the Leisurewood Campground.

They say that fire started just after 10 a.m. Thursday and actually spread to four trailers, though firefighters were able to save the third.

The trailers were all summer homes, so no one was inside any of them at the time.

RELATED: Former Niagara Falls School District employee allegedly sets fire to maintenance garage

RELATED: Red Cross assisting 11 people following house fire on Florida Street

RELATED: Red Cross assists family following house fire in Town of Cambria