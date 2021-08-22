Buffalo Fire crews respond to home near MLK Park

The home had flames shooting through the roof shortly after City of Buffalo firefighters arrived.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters responded to a two-story home near MLK Park on Sunday night after reports of a fire.

Crews were called to the home on Parade Street around 8:15 p.m. and backup was requested shortly after.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home when a 2 On Your Side photojournalist arrived, and smoke was heavy along much of the street.

It's unclear if anyone was inside when the fire started or if anyone has been injured. Fire crews were still actively working on the home more than an hour after it was first reported.