BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Water Rescue Teams are ready to help with Hurricane Henri when it makes landfall Sunday.

Crews from the Alden, East Seneca, Seneca Hose, Union, and Winchester fire departments are aiding emergency crews downstate in Suffolk County.