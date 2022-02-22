Buffalo Common Council calls on NFTA to halt route cuts

"I am disappointed by the NFTA's decision to create transit inequities by cutting service throughout the Fillmore District and in fact the entire city and county,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. “At a time when government investment is high, the NFTA has a duty to provide continuity of service for the 93,000 people who rely on it every year. Buffalo's population is finally growing, and we must enhance and expand our transportation network, rather than shrink options and reduce accessibility. I hope NFTA leadership comes to the table quickly to restore service to the working-class families of Western New York."