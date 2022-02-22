Buffalo Common Council calls on NFTA to halt route cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local government entity is calling on the NFTA to halt upcoming route cuts.
On Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the NFTA to stop bus route cuts. The resolution asks them to restore service cuts immediately.
"I am disappointed by the NFTA's decision to create transit inequities by cutting service throughout the Fillmore District and in fact the entire city and county,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski. “At a time when government investment is high, the NFTA has a duty to provide continuity of service for the 93,000 people who rely on it every year. Buffalo's population is finally growing, and we must enhance and expand our transportation network, rather than shrink options and reduce accessibility. I hope NFTA leadership comes to the table quickly to restore service to the working-class families of Western New York."
The council is also asking that the NFTA develop a bus driver hiring program that provides significant incentives and application assistance. This would be in an effort to make sure NFTA has enough employees to handle the current bus schedule.
The route cuts were made in response to a labor shortage. The cuts went into effect in early February.
The NFTA says:
- Eight out of 12 express routes will be suspended. The remaining three are express routes that are the only type of bus service in that area.
- Evenings after 6 p.m. and the weekend bus service will have longer wait times between pickups.
- Any city bus services supporting local school boards for their extracurriculars is suspended. This will not impact kids just getting to and from school on the city bus.
- Para-transit will not be impacted.
- Rail service will not be impacted.
The NFTA provided a link on its website, reflecting all of the changes.