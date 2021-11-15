Buffalo Code Blue shelters will be open Monday night

Two shelters will be open overnight for people who need a warm place to say.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless announced Monday that three shelters will be open overnight to help anyone in need of a warm place to stay.

The following shelters will be open on Monday:

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, 6pm-7am - not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 24/7 (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

The Genesee Street location will also be open during the day on Tuesday as a warming center.

Code Blue Clients will be able to get bus tickets to shelter from the NFTA METRO Transportation center from 5:30 to 7:30 Monday night. People will not be permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of hours listed above.

Code Blue at the ROC is not open tonight. If you are in southern Erie County and need shelter on Monday night, call 211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.

Helpful numbers and resources: