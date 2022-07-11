Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

You will have two chances to see them this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Western New York later this week.

The clydesdales will be making two stops this weekend: Buffalo and East Aurora.

The first will be on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in the City of Buffalo. According to a Facebook event posting, the Budweiser Clydesdales will start the parade at Hertel Avenue and Shoshone Street.

From there, the parade will continue down Hertel Avenue to Saranac Avenue. From there, the parade will take a left on Saranac Avenue to Colvin Avenue, then turn right to return to Hertel Avenue. The clydesdales will then follow Hertel Avenue back to Shoshone Street.