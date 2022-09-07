Brocton man seriously injured after motorcycle collides with car

A 31-year-old Brocton man was treated at the scene in Pomfret and airlifted to a Pennsylvania hospital with serious injuries.

BROCTON, N.Y. — A Brocton man on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries after a collision with another vehicle Saturday on Route 5.

Merritt D. Wolcott, 31, was operating a 1996 Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed while going west on Route 5 in the Town of Pomfret, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

That's when his motorcycle collided with a 2013 Toyota Sedan driven by Kaitlyn Hill, 21, of Noblesville, Indiana. She was heading north on Van Buren Road and crossing Route 5 to continue onto Lake Road.

Wolcott and his motorcycle struck the passenger side rear door of Hill's sedan at 5:29 p.m. Saturday.

"Wolcott was treated at the scene and airlifted by Stat Medivac to a Pennsylvania hospital with serious injuries," according to the sheriff's office, which added that Hill was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.