Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A man died Saturday after falling into Chautauqua Lake.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a report at 1:24 p.m. Saturday that a man had fallen into the lake near Martha’s Vineyard, which is in the Town of Ellery.

The Fluvanna Fire Department, County Dive Team, Chautauqua County EMS, and sheriffs deputies all responded to the scene, where the man was eventually found unresponsive in the water.

Once out of the water, the man was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld for now.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says investigation into the incident is underway.