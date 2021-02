The governor did not give a timeline on when visitations might be able to resume, but he did say that visitors would take a rapid test when visiting.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state Department of Health will recommend that nursing homes resume allowing visitation, following CDC and CMS precautions.

The governor did not give a timeline on when visitations might be able to resume, but he did say that visitors would take a rapid test when visiting.

Visitors will be tested before entering the facility. The tests would be provided to nursing homes by the state.