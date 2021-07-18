2 Town of Tonawanda golf courses closed due to excessive water

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two Town of Tonawanda golf courses are closed this weekend after much of the Western New York area experienced heavy rainfall.

Joe Emminger, supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda, posted two photos on Twitter Sunday morning, saying the Brighton Park Golf Course and the Sheridan Park Golf Course will both be closed for the day due to excessive amounts of water. Saturday's heavy rain resulted in ponding on the golf courses, which can be seen in Emminger's photos below.