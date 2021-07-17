Saturday flooding creates issues for Southtowns fire officials, emergency responders

The big concern overnight for fire officials and emergency responders is how are the creeks going to handle all that extra water.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — There's no question Western New York got a lot of rain on Saturday, but the big concern overnight for fire officials and emergency responders is how are the creeks going to handle all that extra water.

Along Route 39 in Sardinia, flood water was raging at full force as it fed into Cattaraugus Creek.

At a creek in Concord, at the fishing bridge, one local resident said the water level was up about 10 feet from just a few days ago.

Intense water flowed through the creek in Springville, and all day rain flooded side streets along Route 39. The watermarks on a barn showed at least three to five feet of water at times.

And in Gowanda, people familiar with flooding over the last decade and a half watched waters move massive logs effortlessly, and flashbacks of past floods raced through their minds.

At the terminus of the creek and Sunset Bay, debris was destroying docks.

There was even a tornado warning in effect for 30 minutes in northeastern Cattaraugus County and southeastern Erie County.

The heaviest rain expected this weekend has fallen and is over.

Still, Western New York is going to be wet and flooded through the weekend, and any flood threat through Sunday will be because of rising river, creeks and streams.

On Friday, flooding forced residents of a Bemus Point mobile home park to evacuate as rising water led to dangerous conditions.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said personnel arrived shortly past 4 p.m. at Shore Acres Road, where a water emergency team helped with possible evacuations.