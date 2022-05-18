BPS says the trauma of mass shooting has started to set in for their students

BPS held a board meeting on Wednesday by first sharing their reflections.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Districts across Western New York have also increased police presence because of threats.

Buffalo Public Schools say the trauma has started to set in for their students but officials say they're doing everything in their power to address any issues.

They held a board meeting on Wednesday by first sharing their reflections. First, the district wants everyone to know that they don't believe any of these threats are credible. But a BPS student we talked with, says that her classmates can't help but be on edge.

"You never know when someone's gonna pull out a gun on you or if something is gonna happen on your way to school. or even at school. and that scares me so much," said Jasmine Cameron.

Cameron, 17, is the student representative for Buffalo Public Schools.

The senior says she fears for her life after Saturday night's shooting at Tops market.

"We're seeing things like children who may feel afraid, children experiencing anxiety. We have parents who have concerns. absolutely. How could we not," said Dr. Tonja Williams, who is the Interim Superintendent at Buffalo Public Schools.

Williams says students needed to return the school. So, they're proactively working on safety and security.

One thing the district is asking is that clerks be extra careful about who they let into the buildings. Another focus is social-emotional and mental health wellness.

"Our children have seen a lot. They've heard a lot. it's all on social media and so, you know all our student support teams were ready to go. We have school counselors, social workers, and school psychologists," said Williams.

But Cameron says she and fellow students are hesitant to trust just anyone right now.

"It's the end of the school. why go talk to someone that you don't know. you don't know what they're gonna say if they go tell your parents. some kids, they can't turn to their parents," said Cameron.

As school officials work on restoring that trust, Dr. Williams has some advice for parents.

"Listen to your children you know if they have questions about what happened, you know, share in an honest manner but a concerned manner. Don't give you know extra information but just respond to the question," said Williams.

As for threats made, BPS says they're closely working with police, the FBI, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Williams' plea is for people to stop sending in these threats.