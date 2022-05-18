Elmwood Village Charter School investigating social media threat

According to the school district, the FBI, New York State Police and local police agencies are aware of the social media post.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hold-in place has been issued for the Elmwood Village Charter School District following a social media threat.

In a letter to parents, the Elmwood Village Charter School District said it was made aware of a threat where "schools in Buffalo are indicted as targets." The school district went on to say that local law enforcement has been contacted. In response, a police presence was sent to both school campuses Wednesday morning.

According to the school district, the FBI, New York State Police and local police agencies are aware of the social media post. An investigation is reportedly underway.

"Given this information, we are going to exercise the most extreme caution and treat this as a credible threat. We will be in a hold-in-place until further notice," the letter read.

The school district notes that classes will remain inside the building during the school day, adding that administration and office staff will be monitoring the building and doors.

"Our staff will remain highly alert and will notify us immediately of any concern.

Please exercise alertness and caution until we have more information on this situation. We will be restricting all access to our buildings today," the letter read.

The school district said it would cooperate with any parents who decide to pick up their child from school in result of this threat. Parents who choose to pick up their children are told to call the school office ahead of time and to give an estimated time of arrival. Those calling are told to expect delays.