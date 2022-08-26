Missing: Help sought in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes, who was last seen on Aug. 22.
Holmes was last seen leaving his Grand Island home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office said he was reportedly going to take an NFTA bus to work in the City of Buffalo.
Holmes, who is Black, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a red Bills No. 17 jersey, blue jeans, and white sneakers when he left the house Monday.
Anyone with information about Holmes or his whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903 and reference CL# 22-062128.