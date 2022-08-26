Missing: Help sought in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes

Holmes was last seen leaving his Grand Island home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office said he was going to take an NFTA bus to work in Buffalo.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating 24-year-old Caleb Holmes, who was last seen on Aug. 22.

Holmes was last seen leaving his Grand Island home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's office said he was reportedly going to take an NFTA bus to work in the City of Buffalo.

Holmes, who is Black, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a red Bills No. 17 jersey, blue jeans, and white sneakers when he left the house Monday.