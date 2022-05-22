Missing: Buffalo Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman

Jalia Marrero was last seen on May 8 or May 9 in the City of Buffalo, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating 18-year-old Jalia Marrero.

Marrero was last seen on May 8 or May 9 in the City of Buffalo, according to police, who describe her as Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 125 pounds. She has short black hair, sometimes wears braids, has brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

While it is unknown what she was last seen wearing, Buffalo Police say that Jalia prefers to wear jeans and crop tops.