Buffalo Police teaming up with the The Teacher's Desk organization for community days

The Buffalo Police will be giving out free school supplies at community days events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To give back to the community The Buffalo Police Department is hosting community days throughout the summer for different districts within the City of Buffalo.

The BPD pshared information on social media for those interested in attending the next event on July 21 in the E District's Martha P. Mitchell Community Center from noon to 3 p.m.

Backpacks with school supplies will also be distributed at the four other community days events, which take place on the following days:

District B - Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Belle Center on 104 Maryland St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

District C - Saturday, Aug 19 at 693 East Ferry St. from noon to 4 p.m.

District D - Thursday, July 27 at 655 Hertel Ave. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

District E - Friday, July 21 at 175 Oakmont Ave from noon to 3 p.m.

The Teacher's Desk organization is a store where teachers shop free for school supplies, books and teacher resources. Resources have been distributed for students in over 250 WNY schools.

Their mission is to distribute free school supplies to students in need, to encourage teachers and to provide a purpose through volunteer efforts.

The BPD hosts community days annually, and encourages the community to join them for a fun day filled with exciting events, delicious food, and unforgettable memories.