Boxes of Love gives away food, toys, clothing to people in need

This is the 23rd year for the 'Boxes of Love' event. It started with helping just five families. This year the goal was to give food to 3,000 families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers with Boxes of Love gave away food, toys, and clothing on Saturday at the Buffalo Dream Center.

The distribution event has been held annually for 23 years. People young and old stopped by to pick up items, including turkeys. Every child also received a toy.

"We actually have a mobile food pantry we do every Friday, and our numbers since COVID hit have increased," said Buffalo Dream Center volunteer Victoria Shurr.

"We have people in line even today that have said in the past, 'I would have never needed help for Christmas. I would never needed extra help for my family' but because of COVID, losing jobs, prices increasing all over America, they need that extra help this holiday season."

Back on Thanksgiving, Pastor Eric Johns and the Buffalo Dream Center took time to deliver turkey dinners to families in need.

Volunteers gathered at the Dream Center on Masten Avenue in Buffalo and loaded up their vehicles, put together dinners and groceries to deliver.

“Boxes of Love grows every year,” Pastor Johns said. “The pandemic has especially hit families hard. We are set to help more families than ever. In all my years as a pastor, I have never seen so much need in our community.”

For years Paster Johns has spent nights with the homeless to raise awareness and money.