Boil water order issued for those in N. Harmony and Busti north of Smith Brothers Marina on Rt. 394

The advisory is necessary due to a water main break that is currently under repair.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Residents of North Harmony and Busti who live north of the Smith Brothers Marina along Rt. 394 are being told to boil their water until further notice.

The area includes BOCES, Vukote, and Loomis Bay. All water for drinking, food preparation, making ice and brushing teeth should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and allowed to cool before use.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) says this is necessary due to a water main break that is currently under repair. If you are in the affected area, you may experience low water pressure or no water during this time.

The JBPU says repairs should be completed sometime before the end of the day Wednesday.