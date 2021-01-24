Boil water notice for towns of Hamburg and Orchard Park

Affected areas are asked to boil water while ECWA tests water quality following a water main break.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie Count Water Authority has issued a boil water notice for parts of Hamburg and Orchard park that were affected by a water main break on Saturday.

The notice applies to the following areas:

To the North of Armor Rd.

To the South by Shamrock Ct./South Abbott Rd.

To the West by Oakridge Dr.

To the East by Intersection the of Armor Rd. and Powers Rd.

ECWA asks residents bounded by the above areas to bring tap water to a boil before using or to use bottled water for drinking, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The boil water notice is a result of Saturday's water main break near the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg between South Park Avenue and Clark Street.

Following the repair, EWCA collected water samples to confirm the water quality in the area affected by the break.

According to officials, it's likely the boil water notice will be in place for the next 24 hours or until the problem is fixed. Residents will be informed when tests show you no longer need to boil your water.