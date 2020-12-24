Water in Mayville is safe to drink again

The county lifted the "Do Not Drink" advisory on December 24.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Mayville's water is safe to drink again.

Chautauqua County officials say the P­­FNA levels in the water continue to go down, making it safe to begin using the water for cooking, drinking and any other household uses as of December 24.

Water samples taken on Monday shows PFNA is non-detectable to 59.5 parts per trillion. The county hopes to continue to bring that level down with having brought well #4 online and flushing the village's water storage tank with the clean water from well #4.

The county says that those who live in the village should run their household plumbing until the water is cold before using it. The county will still have limited bottled water available through January 4, 2021.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) are still investigating where the contaminant came from and how to fix it.

The count also provided the following resources: