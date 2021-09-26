Boil water advisory lifted for Concord, most of Boston

A boil water advisory has been lifted for most of the water customers in the Town of Boston, with the exception of those on May Drive.

BOSTON, N.Y. — The boil water advisory that was issued on Thursday for water customers in the Town of Concord has been lifted.

A boil water advisory has also been lifted for most of the water customers in the Town of Boston, with the exception of those on May Drive. The Erie County Water Authority says customers who live on May Drive should continue to boil their water until further notice.

According to the ECWA, a water main break on Sept. 22 caused the ECWA's system to lose pressure. When a water main loses pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.

The water main break has since been repaired, and the ECWA says water mains supplying the impacted areas have been sanitized and flushed.

The ECWA says the boil water order will likely be lifted in the next 48 hours for customers on May Drive.