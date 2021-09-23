Parts of Boston, Concord under Boil Water Advisory

A water main break Wednesday night supplying the affected areas increases the chance that untreated water could enter the system.

BOSTON, N.Y. — Parts of the towns of Boston and Concord are under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

Wednesday night around 11 p.m. a water main break caused the Erie County Water Authority's system to lose pressure in the following areas affecting some 800 homes:

Town of Boston:

Boston State Road from Omphalius Road south to Trevett Road

Back Creek Road, Boston Cross Road, Mill Street

Town of Concord:

Trevett Road south to Old Trevett Road

Cul-de-sacs and local subdivision roads within these boundaries that have experienced low or no water pressure.

When a water main loses pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.

Repairs to the water main are underway. The water serving the impacted areas is being sanitized and flushed to clear the main before it's placed back in service. Samples will be continuously tested to confirm when the water quality is safe again.