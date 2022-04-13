Body recovered in Lower Niagara River on Wednesday

The unknown individual appears to have been in the water for a long time, according to the sheriff's office.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A body was recovered from the Lower Niagara River on Wednesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The Niagara County dispatch reported receiving a call from a boater around noon about a body floating in the water. The United States Coast Guard retrieved the body and brought the deceased to the Coast Guard Station in Fort Niagara State Park.

The only identifying information being provided is that the body is a male of unknown age or race. The unknown individual appears to have been in the water for a long time, according to the sheriff's office.