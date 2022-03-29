Buffalo man found guilty in fatal fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of setting a fire that killed a woman four years ago, has been found guilty by a jury.
Frank J. Bredt, Jr., 33, was originally charged with two counts of murder in the second degree.
Buffalo Police and fire were called to a house fire on Manhattan Avenue on January 11, 2018. There, they found the body of Elisabeth Bell, 28, on the second floor of the home. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Bredt poured an accelerant on Bell then set her on fire. During this time, he also set himself on fire as well as the Manhattan Avenue home.
Five other people were able to escape the fire, including Bell's 7-year-old daughter who reportedly suffered burns to her feet.
According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, after setting the fire Bredt ran out of the house and tried to hide. He was located in a nearby home a short time later with severe burns. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he remained hospitalized for over a year in the Burn Treatment Center.
Bredt was indicted by a Grand Jury for the murder of Bell on April 18, 2018. He was arraigned for the indictment at ECMC.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Bredt faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 2.
“This is one of the most horrific domestic violence homicide cases that has been prosecuted by my office. This defendant intentionally killed his girlfriend by burning her alive in her bedroom. I hope this defendant understands the excruciating pain that he caused this young mother after being severely burned as a result of his murderous actions. The family of Elisabeth Bell has waited a long time for justice and I hope they feel that justice has been served,” said Erie County DA John Flynn.
RELATED: Buffalo man charged in fatal fire