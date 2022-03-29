Buffalo man found guilty in fatal fire

Frank J. Bredt, Jr., 33, has been found guilty of two counts of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of setting a fire that killed a woman four years ago, has been found guilty by a jury.

Frank J. Bredt, Jr., 33, was originally charged with two counts of murder in the second degree.

Buffalo Police and fire were called to a house fire on Manhattan Avenue on January 11, 2018. There, they found the body of Elisabeth Bell, 28, on the second floor of the home. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Bredt poured an accelerant on Bell then set her on fire. During this time, he also set himself on fire as well as the Manhattan Avenue home.

Five other people were able to escape the fire, including Bell's 7-year-old daughter who reportedly suffered burns to her feet.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, after setting the fire Bredt ran out of the house and tried to hide. He was located in a nearby home a short time later with severe burns. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he remained hospitalized for over a year in the Burn Treatment Center.

Bredt was indicted by a Grand Jury for the murder of Bell on April 18, 2018. He was arraigned for the indictment at ECMC.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Bredt faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 2.