Police: Man found dead at Niagara Falls hotel

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night at a local hotel.
According to a city spokesperson, officers were called to a hotel in the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was found dead in one of the hotel rooms.
Investigators believe the man died as the result of a homicide. The Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the man's death along with the Crime Scene Unit.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department detectives at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.