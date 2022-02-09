Police: Man found dead at Niagara Falls hotel

Police say a 56-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night at a local hotel.

According to a city spokesperson, officers were called to a hotel in the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Police say a 56-year-old man was found dead in one of the hotel rooms.

Investigators believe the man died as the result of a homicide. The Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the man's death along with the Crime Scene Unit.