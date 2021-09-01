Body found at the site of a house fire on Goodyear Ave in Buffalo

Fire was burning through 80% of a home on Goodyear Ave when Buffalo Fire crews arrived at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire at Goodyear Ave Tuesday night, where their search ultimately led to the discovery of a body.

"It was an area where there was a majority of fire was already burning," said Division Chief Daniel Bossi. "It's unfortunate, but there was nothing we could do upon arrival."

Bossi said when he arrived to the scene, 80% of the home had fire ravaging through it. The fire conditions prevented crews from going inside the home.

"Once we had all the fire a lot of the fire knocked down, rescue went back in and found the victim, " said Bossi. "As with any building, we have a major fire and we always do a secondary search in case we missed anything."

Buffalo police secured the scene and fire investigators are searching the home trying to determine a cause.

Fire officials do not have any other information about the victim at this time.

Bossi said crews did experience a malfunctioning pumper for several minutes, but firefighters were still actively working to extinguish the fire during that time.