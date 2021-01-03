BMHA receiving nearly $12M in federal funding

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will receive $11,792,784, and the Niagara Falls Housing Authority will receive $1,877,105 from HUD.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) is among almost 2,900 housing authorities receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to improve or build housing.

Overall, more than $2.7 billion will be distributed, with nearly $675 million going to public housing authorities in New York State. BMHA will receive $11,792,784.

The Niagara Falls Housing Authority is also among the list of recipients, slated to receive $1,877,105.

“Every family deserves a safe place to live and HUD's Capital Fund Program enables public housing authorities to improve, maintain, and upgrade existing housing,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey.

The grants are part of the federal government's Capital Fund Program, which puts money into pubic housing every year to be used towards improving and upgrading buildings. HUD says one example of how the money can be used is on large-scale renovations, such as replacing a roof.