Niagara Cafe donating 3,000 cooked meals to people in need

The meals will go to to seniors, families, and children through faith-based organizations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Cafe in Buffalo is donating 3,000 cooked meals during the holiday season to seniors, families, and children through faith-based organizations.

As part of that, 125 meals were donated to Mount Moriah Baptist Church on Northampton Street. Vans delivered the meals directly to seniors, veterans, and other people in need at home.

The owners of the Niagara Cafe wanted to give back and help. Those accepting say the time is just right.

"A lot of our usual normal sponsors and supporters of our food pantry just had to say no to us and forced to closed their doors, which left us without," said The Rev. Jeffrey Chambless of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.