Bills' Tremaine Edmunds named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For his stellar performance Sunday against the Houston Texans, Bills' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
It's the first time he's earned that honor.
Edmunds was responsible for one of five turnovers during the game; intercepting Texans QB Davis Mills in the first quarter. The takeaway led to a Buffalo touchdown on the next drive.
Edmunds also led the team with five total tackles and also had one pass defensed Sunday.
The linebacker now leads the team with 21 total tackles in the first four games.