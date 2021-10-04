Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie launches first episode of new podcast

Five of the season's ten episodes will be recorded live at Mister's Bar and Lanes in East Aurora, and you can attend.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A new podcast was launched Monday featuring one of your favorite Buffalo Bills wide receivers.

Isaiah McKenzie teamed up with Sports journalist Tyler Dunne from GoLongTD.com for "The Isaiah McKenzie show."

Dunne said he launched it as a way for fans to get to know McKenzie.

The first episode was recorded tonight and McKenzie said he's excited to open up to Bills fans.

"I'm 26 now so I got a lot of years on my belt, a lot of memories under my belt, and you know I'm willing to share a lot of football under my belt and I'm wondering you know what to share with the fans and things like that on the show, it should be fun. You know Tyler has a lot of experience reporting and doing things he does, we just put our heads together and came up with new ideas and new things on every podcast."

McKenzie says he'll have many behind-the-scenes stories from his football career, and will be answering fan questions.

Dates are scheduled between now and early January on Mondays.

Here is a list of the live shows and click here to make reservations:

Monday, Oct. 4 (6 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 25 (6 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 1 (6 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 22 (6 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 3 (6 p.m.-7 p.m.)

To learn more about the podcast click here.