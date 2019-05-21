BUFFALO, N.Y. — You know him as "Bills Elvis"— the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience has announced that John R. Lang will be inducted to the "Fan Wall of Fame."

The honor will take place on June 3 at the Circle the Wagons with Chris Berman and The Twang Gang Band event at the Town Ballroom.

Lang has been a Bills season ticket holder since 1992. His super-fan persona was born when a Miami Dolphins fans made a bet with him to get on national television during a game. He created the costume, complimented by a customized "squish the fish" guitar, and won the wager.

He is now a regular spotlight during game day broadcasts. Each week, he customizes his guitar with something relevant to that day's contest. Over the years, he has been featured in numerous commercials, as well as on ESPN and CBS.

“A huge thank you to everyone for the past 27 years that I have had fun with at the games and to all Bills fans for helping me to continue the great tradition. I have plans to be at every home game and eventually the Super Bowl," says Lang.

Lang is the second person to be inducted to the "Fan Wall of Fame" following Pancho Billa in December 2018. Upon hearing about the future induction, Pancho called Lang congratulating him. Prior to his passing, Pancho told the BFLO Hall of Fame experience “I am honored to be next to him on the Fan Wall of Fame. Viva Los Bills.”

