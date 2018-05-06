Chris Berman is known for many things.

The legendary sportscaster was a pioneer in helping to put ESPN on the map, and his nicknames during highlights have become part of sports culture in the U.S. "The Swami" began hosting Sportscenter back in 1979, and became known as much for his hosting of "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "NFL Primetime" among other shows.

He's also known for supporting Buffalo.

"Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills" is one of his legendary lines. He has long been friends with Jim Kelly and the Bills players of the 90's. He presented late owner Ralph Wilson for induction at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tuesday, he was in Buffalo in support of a new project called the Buffalo Hall of Fame experience.

It's a collaboration between the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, and the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. Tuesday's luncheon was an event to kickoff fundraising and awareness. The first step will be to hire an executive director who can lead fundraising moving forward and help develop the project into the future.

Organizers say they hope to have the new museum open by 2020.

VIDEO: Berman speaks to the media

© 2018 WGRZ