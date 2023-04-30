Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks more WNY volunteers

By committing just a few hours a month, mentors are matched with a child who needs guidance towards achieving a better future.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is looking for more volunteers in the City of Buffalo.

The group told 2 On Your Side on Sunday that it has an urgent need for male members to join the organization.

"They can learn some of those tenets that we have of developing leadership. They can go off to become leaders themselves. Academic excellence is something that we also look to and also brotherhood," Antoine Barlow of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity said.

"Then I'm hoping when they leave, when we talk about service and advocacy, which is part of our core mission, they actually get that feeling too to go out into the community and provide service and advocacy."

Anyone who wants to become a Big Brother or Big Sister to a child in our area can sign up at BiggerTogether.org.