Pearl Young's family planning a food drive in her honor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of Pearl Young is holding a food drive in her honor and they want it to be a grand day of remembrance.

Young was a respite care worker who always gave neighbors in her community a helping hand. She was one of the 10 people killed last year during the May 14 mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

"She had the mindset of helping whoever needed help not looking at color or creed or religion or race," said Michelle Fryson, a niece. "And then for this person to just come in and just invade a community and very personally snatch her life away when she would have given to him probably it is a sad irony."

Young's family told 2 On Your Side they're still looking for more volunteers for the food drive. Anyone from Western New York is welcome.

Contact Good Samaritan Church at 261 Cleveland Drive in Buffalo, or call (716) 861-0640.

Bishop Glenwood Young was Pearl's brother-in-law. He said the food drive will be held "in coordination with Tops markets and with a restaurant that is going to be donating" items.

"We're going to be giving all these things out at 266 Leroy Avenue in Buffalo, the place where we originally had our pantry where Pearl Young worked so avidly. So we're going back to that location where it's a vacant lot now, but we're going to hand out in the community soup and any other small items that they need, but Tops market has been gracious and also the restaurants and M&T Bank," he said.

Pearl was a member of Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ.