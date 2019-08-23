BUFFALO, N.Y. — DaJuan Brown is 11-years-old and fighting to live. A few days after his birthday he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

"The tumor is intertwined in the brain stem, making it inoperable," according to his grandmother Brenda Mangum.

"They told us there is no survival rate. It was a hard pill to swallow, knowing that there is no cure, knowing that it's a zero survival rate," said the boy's father DaJuan Brown Sr. "You're just praying and hoping that something works, faith and hope is all we have left."

A benefit will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Kotecki's Grandview Grove,4685 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY. Tickets are $20 which includes food and drinks. The benefit will include a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and silent auction.

Brown family

