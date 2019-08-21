BUFFALO, N.Y. — As a working artist, Azart Butler was used to moving around, but since suffering a stroke last June, he hasn't been able to do much painting.

Butler also lost mobility in his right hand and hasn't been able to fully speak either.

"He used to do murals and everything," Butler's fiance, Maritza Vega, told 2 On Your Side.

One of the few things Azart was able to do is ride his tricycle around his neighborhood, but on Tuesday, that all changed. His bike was stolen outside a home on Pennsylvania Street that he shares with Vega.

"He took some items upstairs and left the bike out front above the street level, and somebody just picked it up and took it with them," Vega said.

It was a special motorized tricycle that was donated to Azart after his stroke. Vega says riding the tricycle was one of the only ways Azart has been able to stay mobile since he got sick.

Butler planned to donate it to someone else once he regained enough mobility to ride his two-wheeler.

"The bike is his mode of transportation and his exercise because he gets really tired after walking a little bit," Vega told 2 On Your Side.

"It's just, not having it is taking away from his everyday life."

Maritza has been making posts like the one below all over Facebook in hopes of finding Azarts missing tricycle.

So far there haven't been any leads, but she's still hopeful someone will come forward, so Azart can get moving again.

