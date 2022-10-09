9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Batavia VA Medical Center

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held Saturday in Batavia.
People gathered to place flags on the ground for a large display in Batavia outside the VA Medical Center. The U.S. flags were placed to recognize victims of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
There will be a ceremony on Monday afternoon for people to honor the lives lost.
"It's an appropriate remembrance, an appropriate somber remembrance," event volunteer Nick Lamarca said. "9/11 isn't the holiday where you go and blow off fireworks and celebrate. It's supposed to be a somber observance, and I really think this kind of captures that."
The flags will come down in about a week.
John Kutianski from the Buffalo VA Medical Center said "it's important that these flags are up so that we never forget what happened to us."
