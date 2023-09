Women from Batavia goes missing this week.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding Stephanie Underwood, a 42-year-old Batavia woman.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and tan colored sweatpants at noon on Wednesday, September 27th.

Underwood is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about the missing person you can submit a tip here.