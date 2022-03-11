Genesee County corrections officer arrested for allegedly stealing from the sheriff's office

Kevin Wolff, 51, was arrested on a second-degree grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing more than $50,000.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. reported Friday that a former correction officers was arrested for allegedly stealing from the Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Wolff, 51, was arrested on a second degree grand larceny charge.

The Sheriff's Office alleges that Wolff stole more than $50,000 from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Employee Association’s financial accounts while he was president of the association. He held that position for three years.

Wolff was arraigned in Batavia City Court and was released on his own recognizance.