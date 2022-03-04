2 Batavia men arrested for February daytime burglaries

The two men were arrested in connection to four daytime burglaries that happened in February.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested in connection to daytime burglaries that occurred in the Town of Covington on Feb. 17.

The two men, both from Batavia, Antwan Odom, 21, and Christopher McClinic, 20, have been charged with four counts of burglary in the second degree, class "C" felonies.

Odom was arraigned and being held in Wyoming County jail on $100,000 cash bail and McClinic was arraigned and released to the county’s pre-trial release program, pending future court appearances.

Search warrants executed in the City of Batavia resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms, along with other stolen property and related evidence.

Witness accounts of a suspicious vehicle on the day of the burglaries and an anonymous tip aided the investigation.

Sheriff Rudolph said, “I want to thank the community and those individuals for their assistance in this investigation. It proves public safety is truly a public venture. The professionals of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Batavia Police Department likewise provided essential support as this investigation trekked out of Wyoming County. Our own Criminal Investigations Division has labored continuously since February 17th running down leads, applying for search warrants, gathering evidence, conducting interviews and assembling an extensive case file to bring this case to this point and that work has been commendable. Those Investigators will continue to work this case as information develops and through its prosecution by the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office."