Baseball fans watch Blue Jays win in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo made history Tuesday.

For the first time in a century, Buffalo baseball fans were able to watch a major league team play at Sahlen Field.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Miami Marlins 5-1, giving Buffalo baseball fans a good game to watch on a 70 degree and sunny day.

"Oh it was a blast, it was super fun. Nice to be out again. We were chatting it up with the rows behind us, had some hot dogs and beer and it was great," said fan Mark Goodwin after the game.

"We actually came up from Bradford Pennsylvania today, had to be here, had to be here for the first Buffalo major league game in 100 years. Worth the drive? Oh definitely for sure," added baseball fan Nick Hossfeld.

Those who attended had digital tickets for either the vaccinated or physically distanced section of the ballpark.

For those wondering this is the difference between the vaccinated and physically distanced seating during the 3rd inning at Sahlen Field.

Fans were also greeted with some impressive renovations and upgraded amenities at Sahlen Field to accommodate the Toronto Blue Jays.

The improvements ranged from new locker rooms to training facilities, lighting and even new grass in the outfield

"A lot of the huge overhaul of player spaces downstairs, from clubhouses to locker rooms," said Blue Jays Promotions Manager Jennifer Wood. "Full new weight room and stretching room, so being able to provide the highest standards for our players. And then things that fans will be able to see here is we have two new bullpens, which is fantastic, for both home and visiting as well as new batting cages. So those will be lasting impacts for the Bisons for years to come."

Toronto Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro said the players were excited to just have some home team advantage.

"I think they're excited for two things, one is the facility and the second is the chance to finally feel some home crowd because we have not felt that," he said.