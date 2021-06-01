Sahlen Field renovations revealed as Buffalo hosts the Blue Jays

A lot of improvements were made, including a new clubhouse, weight and cardio rooms, a lounge, training and recovery rooms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays are back in Buffalo, and this time with fans in the stands. And Sahlen Field got quite the makeover to get ready for this historic day.

A lot of improvements were made, including a new clubhouse, weight and cardio rooms, a lounge, training and recovery rooms. These are all now up to MLB standards, and they'll be sticking around long after this season.

Another new addition includes brand new climate-controlled batting cages.

Also, the bullpens were moved behind right field; the old bullpens were in the field of play. And speaking of that, there's new sod in the outfield, a new warning track, new foul poles. The ballpark also got new LED lighting, plus a couple of new light poles to fill in some gaps.

The construction is much more substantial than a lot of the temporary work that happened for last season.