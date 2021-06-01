Back in Buffalo, Blue Jays win in front of fans, 5-1 over Marlins

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the third to boost the Blue Jays to a 5-1 win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five-thousand, three hundred and twenty-one fans in paid attendance got to witness Major League Baseball in Buffalo for the first time since 1987 when the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays played at The Rockpile.

Tuesday night, they got to see a win, when the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sent in the first three runs at Sahlen Field this summer on a three-run homer to left in the third, sending in Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette, and Toronto took a 3-0 lead.

The Marlins get on the board in the top of the fifth with a Starling Marte RBI double scoring Luis Marte to pull within 3-1.

Semien would score in the bottom of the inning on a groundout by Teoscar Hernandez, pushing Toronto's lead back ahead to 4-1.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added insurance with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth and the Jays win 5-1 behind a solid outing from Robbie Ray, giving up six hits and just one earned run over six innings, with nine strikeouts.

The Blue Jays host the Marlins again Wednesday night at 7:07 p.m. at Sahlen Field.