Aquarium of Niagara holds naming contest for new octopus

The yet-to-be-named octopus is a female Pacific red octopus.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara has welcomed a new female Pacific red octopus, but there's one thing missing... her name! That's where your help comes in.

The Aquarium says the yet-to-be-named octopus' arrival has been highly anticipated since the passing of the Aquarium's giant Pacific octopus, Babs in November of 2020.

To celebrate the new arrival, the Aquarium is hosting a naming contest. You can vote on one of three names, Octavia, Bean or Squishy by completing an online form, or clicking here. The three name options were chosen by the Aquarium's fish and invertebrate team.

The Aquarium says the Pacific red octopus is a small species of octopus that can grow up to 50 cm (19 inches). The Aquarium's octopus is currently 15 inches and weighs 181 grams. They are typically reddish-orange in color, but like all species of octopus, the Pacific red octopus can change its color and texture to blend in with its surroundings. The Pacific red octopus is found in tidal pools along the American west coast from Alaska to the Baja Peninsula.

"Animals, like our red octopus, are known for drawing in a crowd that is often fascinated by their unique characteristics and behavior,” said Gary Siddall, President & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. “That curiosity works in our favor because an inspired guest is more open to receiving important messaging about education and conservation.”