Aquarium of Niagara offering discounted admission prices this weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is celebrating the 716 this weekend by offering discounted admission rates.

Under this promotion, visitors will save $7.16 off full-priced admission from Saturday, Jan. 15 to Monday, Jan. 17. The discounted admission price is available for both online and walk-up ticket purchases. The aquarium recommends buying tickets ahead of time to avoid a wait.

According to the aquarium, the discounted admission price cannot be combined with any other discounts.

With the special 716 discount, admission for children 3 to 12 years old is $7.79, while admission for adults is $12.79. Seniors 60 years old or older can get in for $10.79 and children 2 years old and younger are free.

The aquarium also announced that it is extending its hours on Saturday and Sunday. You can view the aquarium's hours below:

Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who plans on visiting the aquarium will be required to wear a mask while indoors.