NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The sea lions are back in their exhibit at the Aquarium of Niagara, and now it is the penguins' turn to be off exhibit.

The Aquarium posted on their Facebook that the Penguin Coast will be undergoing routine maintenance for the next week, so you won't be seeing them on exhibit during that time.