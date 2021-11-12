Buffalo Zoo needs help naming its new baby rhino

Her keepers have picked two names that both pay homage to her father, George and now look to the public to break the tie.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Georgia or Georgie? The Buffalo Zoo wants to know which name is better to name its new baby rhino.

The calf's keepers have picked those two names that both pay homage to her father George.

The calf's mother, Tashi, the zoo's greater one-horned rhino, gave birth to the baby girl in October. This is Tashi's fifth calf. Her pregnancy was based on a recommendation from the greater one-horned rhino Species Survival Plan (SSP) through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The not so little baby made her public debut Thursday. At less than a month old, she already tips the scales at roughly 250 pounds.

